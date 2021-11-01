in Kolkata Puja Inauguration | নিশানা ‘হাত’! Mamata in Benazir’s attack against Congress, brought ‘understanding’ allegations! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: It was loud before. This time Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee is vocal. Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee Attacks Congress attacked Kalipujo at Janbazar and attacked the Congress. After Goa, Mamata Banerjee (CM Mamata Banerjee) also expressed her anger against Hatshibir from the stage of inauguration of Kalipujo in Kolkata.

“The present leadership of the Congress has compromised with the BJP. It is cheating the people,” he said. The Trinamool leader (Mamata Banerjee Attacks Congress) made an explosive allegation that the Congress was pursuing an ‘understanding’ policy with the Modi government.

Read more: BJP pushed hard! However, in the face of Sukant Majumdar, Rajiv Banerjee’s ‘pain of dream breaking’ …

The Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee Attacks Congress) went to inaugurate Kali Pujo at Janbazar. There he took the Congress by the hand. He said, ‘Congress compromises, we don’t. We will die, but we will not allow the BJP to be strong, ”he said, adding that he would not hold the hand of the Congress. His advice to the hand camp leadership was, “To fight against the BJP without blaming others, you have to build your own house, or leave the place to those who have the power and will to fight.” In his words, “No matter how much the Congress whispers. They will fight against us in Bengal ৷ and why should we leave if we go to another state.”

Mamata Banerjee raised the question, “Has the Congress fought since Modi came?” Mamata Banerjee Attacks Congress alleges, “Congress compromises ৷ we don’t. Some people say the same thing over and over again. Lazola sends people to my house. “

Read more: ‘Color change’ overnight! Great surprise on Rajiv Banerjee’s Facebook page, who went, who stayed?

Earlier on Saturday, the Trinamool supremo targeted the Congress in Goa. Said, ‘Congress compromises.’ He maintained that resh in Monday’s attack. “The current leadership of the Congress will oppose the BJP at the top and compromise in the middle,” he said. So they cannot be relied on in any way. I cannot give way to BJP. So we have to go everywhere in the country.

After returning to power for the third time in Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself went to the house of the Congress President. He also went there and had a wide-ranging discussion on the opposition alliance. The Trinamool Shibir alleges that the Congress has not shown any activism since then. So the grassroots do not want to sit still. He also gave a message a few days ago. This time Mamata Banerjee went to the inauguration of Kalipujo and gave the message again.