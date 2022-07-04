in Kolkata will be meeting Sukanta Majumder this evening In BJP Party Office | ‘Mahaguru’ in Calcutta! Mithun in an active role in the Gerua camp again in Bengal? Speculation is growing around the afternoon meeting! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Not in active politics for a long time. Will Mithun Chakraborty be seen again in an active role in Bengal politics? This is the question of lakhs of rupees now. Mithun Chakraborty arrived in Kolkata this morning. However, ‘Mahaguru’ (Mithun Chakraborty) did not agree to comment in front of the media at Calcutta Airport.

However, according to BJP sources, Mithun Chakraborty is scheduled to visit the BJP state office at 5 pm today. He is also scheduled to have a meeting with state president Sukanta Majumdar there. But what about the meeting? According to sources, Gerua Shibir will also hold expatriate programs in Bengal in 19 Lok Sabha constituencies for the purpose of public relations. Mithun is likely to take part in an expatriate program at a Lok Sabha constituency tomorrow. Probably a meeting with that.

Mithun Chakraborty (Mithun Chakraborty) was also involved in the campaign that stormed the Gerua camp in the state in the last assembly elections. He was seen in the field of Bengal politics in support of BJP candidates in multiple campaigns from road shows. But after the results of the assembly polls, he was no longer seen in any of the BJP’s programs. However, Mithun Chakraborty had in a video message in support of BJP candidate Agnimitra Pal in the recent Asansol Lok Sabha by-election. So is Mithun, who has been hiding from politics for a long time, returning to politics in his glory? Speculation is rife.

As per the news so far, Mithun Chakraborty is scheduled to visit Murlidhar Sen Lane’s office at the BJP state office at 5 pm on Monday. Mithun Chakraborty is also likely to have a meeting with BJP state president Sukanta Majumder there. Mithun Chakraborty is scheduled to visit one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in the state on Tuesday as part of the BJP’s special public relations program ‘Prabas’ in 2024.

Will actor Mithun be seen again as a BJP campaigner? Mithun Chakraborty, the ‘Mahaguru’ of Bengal, identified himself as ‘Gokhro’ after leaving the Trinamool Congress and joining the BJP before the Assembly polls. Mithun was descended from Mahaguru’s incarnation as ‘Jat Gokhro’. All the dialogues like his ‘Ek Chobalei Chhobi’ came up in the campaign. But then the dream of forming a BJP government in the Bengal vote remained elusive. Panchayat and Lok Sabha elections are ahead. With that in mind, is Mithun Chakraborty going to start the campaign again? Time to answer.

