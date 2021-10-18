In one day, about 800 people were attacked in the state, isn’t the Pujo crowd growing again? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The rate of corona infection in the state is on the rise as soon as the pujo is completed In the last 24 hours, the number of corona cases in the state has risen to 790 (Covid 19 cases rise in Bengal). In the last 24 hours, 8 out of 12 people have died due to corona in the state The positivity rate has also increased to 3 percent Which has greatly increased the concern of doctors and health experts (Coronavirus in Bengal)

During Puja (Durga Puja 2021), the state administration has relaxed the night curfew and relaxed some restrictions. Which will be maintained till October 20 Public health experts have previously expressed concern that the Corona infection rate in the state could rise due to the Pujo crowd.

According to the state health department, 194 people have contracted corona in Kolkata in the last 24 hours. 6 of the two died In the last 24 hours, the number of victims in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas has crossed 100. The number of victims in Howrah, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas is around 50. At present, the number of Corona patients in the state is 6,418

Physicians and public health experts are concerned about this rising graph of corona infections. According to doctor Deeptendra Sarkar, those who have been infected in the Pujo crowd will see symptoms in many more in the next few days. Moreover, many labs have not yet started working in full force after the Pujo holiday Therefore, a sufficient number of samples are not being tested As a result, Diptendrababu fears that the number of coronaviruses will increase significantly if sample testing begins at a normal rate. Doctor Deependra Sarkar also said it would be clear in the next three weeks whether the upward trend in corona infection could be controlled.