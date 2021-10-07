In one letter, pressure increased, Kunal Ghosh’s written statement stirred up Tripura police – News18 Bangla

#Agartala: Kunal Ghosh sent a stern letter to the investigating officer in the case filed against Abhishek Banerjee and three other Trinamool leaders of Khowai police station in Tripura. Trinamool state general secretary Kunal Ghosh has increased the counter-pressure by initiating legal proceedings against the investigating officer.

In the letter, Kunal wrote his full statement. “I went to see you in response to your 41A notice,” he wrote to a CD investigator on the day of the incident. But you did not record a single line of my speech. Didn’t want to take the CD either. So I sent it to Speed ​​Post. Include my statement and CD in the case record and submit them to the court. ”The letter reached Khowai police station on Wednesday afternoon.

In a written statement, Kunal showed why the allegations against six leaders, including Abhishek, for obstructing government work were baseless. On the contrary, he has highlighted all the illegal activities of the police. Kunal raised the question why his interrogation was not video recorded? Kunal’s lawyer Ayon Chakraborty said, “If the investigating officer does not include this statement and CD in the investigation, we will file a charge sheet against the officer in the court.

It is to be mentioned that after the interrogation at the NCC police station on that day, the investigating officer wrote that Kunal had cooperated legally. Then Kunal Ghosh fell ill there. He was treated at Agartala Hospital for several days. He finally recovered and returned to the kingdom. This time, Trinamool state general secretary Kunal Ghosh increased the pressure on the counter-investigating officer by mentioning the incident of that day.