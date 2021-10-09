in Rabindra Sarani area on Chaturthi Night | Tragic accident in the city on the fourth night! The roll of tears in Rabindra Sarani after Ahiritola … – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: On the fourth night, a house collapsed in Calcutta. Two pedestrians were killed in the accident at Rabindra Sarani in South Kolkata. Two more people were injured. On the night of the 4th, a tragic accident took place in the city of Kolkata. The Kolkata House Collapsed again. The house collapsed and death occurred. Two pedestrians died at Rabindra Sarani. Two more people were injured.

Preliminary investigation suggests that part of the old house in the 156 Rabindra Sarani area of ​​Mechua Patti collapsed due to light rain. Two people died in the accident. Two more people were injured.

According to local eyewitnesses, the two-storey verandah of the house collapsed suddenly. In addition to the deaths of two people, several others were seriously injured in the accident They have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. One of the dead was identified as Mohammad Tawfiq. He is 24 years old. Another deceased was identified as Rajiv Gupta, 48 Their bodies have been sent for autopsy.

It is learned that the two deceased were not residents of the house. On that day, they were riding a motorbike in front of the house. At that time, part of the house suddenly collapsed and they were injured. They were pronounced dead at the hospital. According to the people of the area, this old house has not been renovated for a long time. That is why the house gradually became endangered. Then came the great danger of rain.

Four members of the same family were buried under an old house on Ahiritola Street when it collapsed in torrential rain a week ago. Among the four were a three-year-old child and his pregnant mother. The baby was identified as Srijita Gharai and her grandmother Champa Gorai was pronounced dead at the hospital. Although the pregnant mother and baby survived.