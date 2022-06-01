In the city that came for the song, KK is leaving Kolkata with Gansalut – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Came to Calcutta for song. Surela gave a glorious evening to thousands of people in Kolkata. The artist left the city today with Gansalut. Krishnakumar Kunnat alias Bollywood singer KK will arrive at Kolkata airport in a few hours after being coffined.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told a party meeting in Bankura that the state government would pay homage to KK with a song salute. The Chief Minister first said that the state government would salute the late artist at the Kolkata airport All preparations have been made by the Bidhannagar police at the airport as per that instruction. Similarly, the late singer was given a salute at Rabindra Sadan. Returning to Kolkata from Bankura, Mamata spoke to Kek’s wife Jyoti, son Nakul and daughter Tamara. He placed his hand on Jyoti’s shoulder and comforted her.

In the morning from Bankura, the Chief Minister said, “We pay our last respects to all the artists at Rabindra Sadan. The autopsy process will take some time to complete Rabindra Sadan is the nearest to SSKM Besides, they will return to Mumbai with the body at 5.15 pm So there is still some time. “

The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working from last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences. – Mamata Banerjee (aMamataOfficial) June 1, 2022

After receiving the news of KK’s death, the Chief Minister tweeted his condolences this morning He writes, ‘Saddened by the untimely death of the famous Bollywood backing singer KK. My colleagues have been working hard since last night to make the necessary arrangements and to stand by the family.

