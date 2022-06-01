Menu
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Kolkata Updates

In the city that came for the song, KK is leaving Kolkata with Gansalut – News18 Bangla

By: admin

Date:


#Kolkata: Came to Calcutta for song. Surela gave a glorious evening to thousands of people in Kolkata. The artist left the city today with Gansalut. Krishnakumar Kunnat alias Bollywood singer KK will arrive at Kolkata airport in a few hours after being coffined.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told a party meeting in Bankura that the state government would pay homage to KK with a song salute. The Chief Minister first said that the state government would salute the late artist at the Kolkata airport All preparations have been made by the Bidhannagar police at the airport as per that instruction. Similarly, the late singer was given a salute at Rabindra Sadan. Returning to Kolkata from Bankura, Mamata spoke to Kek’s wife Jyoti, son Nakul and daughter Tamara. He placed his hand on Jyoti’s shoulder and comforted her.

In the morning from Bankura, the Chief Minister said, “We pay our last respects to all the artists at Rabindra Sadan. The autopsy process will take some time to complete Rabindra Sadan is the nearest to SSKM Besides, they will return to Mumbai with the body at 5.15 pm So there is still some time. “

After receiving the news of KK’s death, the Chief Minister tweeted his condolences this morning He writes, ‘Saddened by the untimely death of the famous Bollywood backing singer KK. My colleagues have been working hard since last night to make the necessary arrangements and to stand by the family.

Published by:Teesta Barman

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Gun Salute, KK Death, Singer KK, Singer KK dead





