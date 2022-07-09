In the context of the current weather, the ‘Agriculture Recommendation’, issued by the State Department of Agriculture – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In view of the current weather conditions, the state agriculture department has issued a set of recommendations for the farmers in the state. Due to the whimsy of monsoon winds, the effect of rain was not seen in South Bengal this time. Although there is normal rain in North Bengal, South Bengal has been dry since then, in that context, new recommendations, it is said, have been announced by the Department of Agriculture.

Read more: Ekushey July’s big surprise on the stage! Professors, teachers too

“There has been normal rainfall in the districts of North Bengal so far,” the office said. However, the rainfall in the districts of South Bengal is a little less. Seedbed work is in full swing in the districts of South Bengal, yet no problem has been seen in it. It is still too late to start planting saplings on the main land.

Read more: Infections increased again on Friday, with about 3,000 corona positive in the state

Although there is no reason to worry about the rains yet, those who have already planted the seedlings can plant them in the original land on time using the ‘dry land borrowing’ method given below. Referring to this statement, the recommendation mentions the cultivation method,

1. Prepare the land by dry cultivation 2-3 times like potato or mustard cultivation in the main land.

2. Before the last cultivation, apply the original fertilizer.

3. If it does not rain, give an irrigation to the main land.

4. When there is little water in the soil, plant 1 or 2 healthy seedlings of 4-5 leaves per bunch.

5. Keep al well around the land, so that rain water accumulates.

. There is no need to store water like traditional mud cultivation.

. If it does not rain after planting, apply an emergency irrigation after 3-4 gin in loamy soil and after 8-10 days in heavy loamy land.

In addition, suitable advice has been given for jute cultivation. The agriculture office has also been asked to take agricultural advice on how to cultivate jute in less water.

Somraj Banerjee

Published by:Uddalak B First published: July 09, 2022, 11:47 IST

Tags: Farmers