In the crowded bus, the college student took a picture of the unruly adult, handcuffs caught by fellow passengers! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: An elderly man was caught red-handed while taking a pornographic picture of a college student in a moving bus. The passengers grabbed the old man and handed him over to the police Police also found several pictures of the college student on the accused’s mobile phone

The incident took place on a private bus from Barasat to Howrah this morning It is learned that a college student got on the bus from Michael Nagar He was standing in the crowded bus Allegedly, after a while, a man in his fifties started taking pictures of the girl on his mobile phone.

A young man sitting next to the accused first saw the matter and protested After that the other passengers in the bus also became loud The female passengers in the bus snatched the man’s mobile phone That’s when it was seen that there are more than one picture of that young woman on the phone

As soon as the bus reached the gate number one of the airport, the passenger was taken off the bus and handed over to the on-duty police. Airport police have arrested the accused

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Molestation, Private bus



