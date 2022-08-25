IN THE MEMORY OF KRISHNA KUMAR KUNNATH GOABAGAN SWITRITI SANGHA CLUB ORGANISED A MUSICAL EVENING….

BY : RAHUL KUILA

August 23 was the 54th Birth anniversary of popular singer KK. And after his sudden death, this day has become more meaningful to his fans. On May 31, KK suddenly passed away keeping everyone in immense shock. And on this day, his fans remembered him

once more in words and songs. On this day, people from different parts of the city of Kolkata descended on the Phanibhushan Bidyabinod Jatra Mancha of Bagbazar . KK’ reminiscences and popular songs sung by him continued throughout the event. Renowned singer Suman Kalyan paid his respects to KK in the evening through his renditions.



Dignitaries from different parts of the country attended the birthday celebration of KK organized by the Goabagan Swikriti Sangha Club. Popular film director Sujit Guha, Amitabha Pathak, actor Sudip Mukherjee, Pradip Bhattacharya, Shan, editer Susrit Mondal,singer Priya Bhattacharya (Mumbai), music director Ashok Bhadra, Babul Bose (Mumbai) and many others were present on the day.