Heavy rains are expected in North Bengal on Wednesday. Cloudy skies, partly cloudy skies somewhere. Moderate rain is expected in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar in the next 24 hours. There may be light rain in the rest of the districts. Tomorrow, Tuesday there is a possibility of thundershowers mainly in the upper five districts of North Bengal. On Wednesday, the amount and extent of that rain will increase.