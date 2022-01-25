In this state, 4548 people were newly infected, 36 people died – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In West Bengal, 4,546 people were infected with Kovid in a single day. As a result of this new COVID-19 infection, the total number of corona infections in the state (Covid-19 Cases in WB) stood at 19,69,691. 38 people lost their lives due to corona. In all, the corona virus has so far killed 20,375 people in the state, according to the state health department. As many as 6,960 people were reported to have contracted the disease in the state on Sunday, leaving 36 dead. However, the infection rate dropped to 7.84 percent from 9.53 percent on Sunday. The total number of victims at the moment is 94,535, down from 15,848 on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, 20,156 people have recovered after losing to Corona (Covid-19 Cases in WB) in West Bengal. So that the cure rate has increased to 94.18 percent. In all, 16,54,61 people have recovered from the disease so far. Five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours in North 24 Parganas and Kolkata.

The number of infections in North 24 Parganas has also increased dramatically. 6 people have been newly infected in this district. It is followed by Kolkata where the number of infections is 498. So far, more than 2.26 crore Covid tests have been conducted in the state, the government said. As many as 51,421 Covid-19s were tested in the state on Sunday. According to the government, 8,16,642 doses of vaccine have been given across the state in the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccinations in the state so far is more than 11.6 crore, said a senior state government official. On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, at least 19 girls aged 15-16 years in Kolkata port area were vaccinated with Covid on the initiative of State Child Rights Protection Commission, Save the Children and Calcutta Municipal Corporation.

Published by:Madhurima Dutta First published: January 25, 2022, 08:52 IST

Tags: Coronavirus, Coronavirus covid-19, West Bengal Covid 19 cases