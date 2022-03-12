In whose hands will Asansol of Babylon be? Commission announces twin by-elections in the state – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: As soon as the elections in five states were over, the election was held in this state again According to the Central Election Commission, by-elections will be held on April 12 in Asansol Loke Lok Sabha constituency and Ballygunge Bye Election Assembly constituency. The results of the election will be announced on 16 April By the way, at that time higher secondary examination will be held in the state

Asansol MP Babul Supriyo has resigned, leading to a by-election in the constituency. On the other hand, after the death of Subrata Mukherjee, the Baliganj Assembly constituency is also without MLAs.

Whether Babul will be the favorite candidate again in the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency has been the subject of speculation since he joined the grassroots. At the same time, political circles are curious as to whether the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency can hold the BJP after the huge grassroots victory in the Assembly elections and subsequent by-elections.

Apart from West Bengal, by-elections will be held on the same day in three Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Maharashtra, the Central Election Commission said in a statement. The notification of all these by-elections will be issued on March 18 The last day to submit nominations is March 24 The last day for withdrawal of nomination is March 26