March 12, 2022

In whose hands will Asansol of Babylon be? Commission announces twin by-elections in the state – News18 Bangla

46 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: As soon as the elections in five states were over, the election was held in this state again According to the Central Election Commission, by-elections will be held on April 12 in Asansol Loke Lok Sabha constituency and Ballygunge Bye Election Assembly constituency. The results of the election will be announced on 16 April By the way, at that time higher secondary examination will be held in the state

Asansol MP Babul Supriyo has resigned, leading to a by-election in the constituency. On the other hand, after the death of Subrata Mukherjee, the Baliganj Assembly constituency is also without MLAs.

Whether Babul will be the favorite candidate again in the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency has been the subject of speculation since he joined the grassroots. At the same time, political circles are curious as to whether the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency can hold the BJP after the huge grassroots victory in the Assembly elections and subsequent by-elections.

Apart from West Bengal, by-elections will be held on the same day in three Assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Maharashtra, the Central Election Commission said in a statement. The notification of all these by-elections will be issued on March 18 The last day to submit nominations is March 24 The last day for withdrawal of nomination is March 26

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

State government is looking forward to reuse abandoned land to spread industrial growth – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Bangla News Video || Married and went to honeymoon in Himachal Pradesh, then the mysterious death of his wife!

4 hours ago admin

Bangla News Video || Married and went to honeymoon in Himachal Pradesh, then the mysterious death of his wife!

4 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

In whose hands will Asansol of Babylon be? Commission announces twin by-elections in the state – News18 Bangla

46 mins ago admin

State government is looking forward to reuse abandoned land to spread industrial growth – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Bangla News Video || Married and went to honeymoon in Himachal Pradesh, then the mysterious death of his wife!

4 hours ago admin

Bangla News Video || Married and went to honeymoon in Himachal Pradesh, then the mysterious death of his wife!

4 hours ago admin

East-West Metro service closed for three consecutive days from Tuesday to Thursday – News18 Bangla

5 hours ago admin