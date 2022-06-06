“Inaugurate the Prime Minister, but why the delay when the Sealdah metro station is ready?” Question Babul – News18 Bangla

Venkateswara Lahiri, Kolkata- Inaugurate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But even if the Sealdah metro station is ready, why is the inauguration being delayed? This time Babul Supriya raised a question about him. He said, “Politics should not be done with this. Sealdah Metro should be launched immediately keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers.

In the past, whenever there was an impediment to the East-West Metro project, the then BJP MP from the Center, Babul Supriya, would come forward with a solution. He is also sitting at the negotiating table with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. When he was a BJP MP and Union Minister in Asansol, he was criticized for meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and forgetting the colors of politics to speed up the work of Metro.

At present that Babul is the beloved Trinamool MLA. Babul Supriya, a Trinamool MLA from Baliganj, told the media after taking to the streets on Sunday to protest against the central deprivation. Work has been in full swing since he was given the responsibility of overseeing the Kolkata East-West Metro project. But at present, Babul Supriya is not satisfied with the pace of Kolkata metro expansion work. On the one hand, there is a stumbling block in the construction of the metro tunnel in Boubazar and on the other hand, the Sealdah station is fully ready but why it is not being inaugurated yet, said Babul Supriya.

By the way, the Sealdah metro station is ready by mid-March. The Commissioner of Railway Safety also visited the station. He also mentioned a number of changes in his report. It is also changed accordingly. Finally, the Commissioner of Railway Safety allowed the opening of Sealdah Metro Station for passenger transport. However, multiple deadlines for the inauguration of the Sealdah Metro Station have been missed. Meanwhile, Babul Supriya, a key minister in the Modi cabinet, has spoken out against his old party and the central government’s procrastination and deprivation, saying, “Politics is not right in all cases. Let the arrears of Bengal be settled. And if the BJP manages to inaugurate the Sealdah metro station with the help of the Prime Minister, they will benefit politically. But so be it. But let the inauguration be in the interest of the people immediately.

No matter how much the BJP tries to take political advantage in Bengal, the people of Bengal will show again in the coming days that they are still with Mamata Banerjee. Babul Supriya stabbed the BJP leaders in Bengal.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: June 06, 2022, 07:41 IST

Tags: Babul supriyo, Sealdah Metro