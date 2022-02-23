Increased 4,000 troops, not central, but the state police in the pre-election commission of confidence – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: West Bengal Municipal Elections will be held with the help of state police, not central forces The State Election Commission announced its decision within 24 hours of the Calcutta High Court’s order As per the directions of the High Court, the commission met the Home Secretary, DG, IG (Law and Order) and announced its decision. Although this decision of the commission was expected

Opposition groups called for a boycott of the 106 municipal elections on February 28 in protest of the Central Force. However, the Calcutta High Court left it to the commission to decide whether to hold a referendum with the central government. On Wednesday morning, a division bench of the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court said the commission would have to make its decision within 24 hours in consultation with top state police officials.

Similarly, the state election commissioner hastily held a meeting with the home secretary, DG, IG (law and order) on Wednesday. Initially, it was decided to deploy about 40,000 state police forces in the by-elections At Wednesday’s meeting, 4,000 more troops were added to secure the polls Each booth will have one armed policeman RAF, EFR will be used in area domination

There will be one DIG rank police officer in charge of each district Under him there will be 5-6 SP rank police officers. The DIG rank officer will have direct contact with the State Election Commissioner.

The Calcutta High Court, however, said that the commission would have to inform the court of its written reasons if the central forces were not used. Even after this, if there is any disturbance in the pre-poll, the responsibility will remain on the state election commissioner