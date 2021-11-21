IND vs NZ 3rd T20 ‍ | Kolkata Police: Eden Maharan, a huge change in traffic in Kolkata! If you don’t know …

#Kolkata: Insanity erupted around the India-New Zealand match at Eden Gardens in the city. Kolkata Police is also ready for the security of this Sunday match. About two and a half thousand forces are deployed for the security of this match. Officers of all ranks from Additional Commissioner of Police to Joint Commissioner of Police, DC are under security surveillance. At the same time, the movement of goods vehicles is being stopped on the roads adjacent to Eden and Maidan from 4 pm on Sunday. Other vehicles are also being controlled.

Eden and adjoining areas are under tight security in the India-New Zealand Sunday match. Kolkata Police is deploying 2000-2500 police personnel inside and outside the field. There is also a disaster response team. According to Lalbazar sources, Additional CP (1) is in charge of complete security of this match. Additional CP (4) is also in charge of overall security inside the field. Similarly, you will see security outside the Joint CP (E). In addition, a total of 10 DCs will conduct overall surveillance inside and outside the field.

A police support center has been set up outside Eden. Surveillance will also continue from the Watch Tower. Not only security but also traffic around Eden is already being controlled around the match on Sunday from 4pm to 1am that day. According to the Lalbazar Traffic Department, the movement of goods vehicles in Eden Gardens and Maidan area will be completely banned from 4 pm to 1 pm on Sunday.

Cargo vehicles will not run on the roads adjacent to Victoria Memorial, such as Cathedral Road, Hospital Road, Queensway, Lovers Lane. However, the vehicles that go from Howrah to Posta Market via Vidyasagar Bridge will become Strand Road. However, no parking on the road, goods will not be able to move. All traffic will be prohibited on Auckland Road, North Brook Road, Gosthapal Sarani from 4pm on Sunday. These guidelines will continue until the spectators are vacated after the match.

Buses, minibuses and other vehicles are also being diverted. Vehicles heading north from the south will be diverted from Dharmatala to Government Place East towards the disputed bug. Some of the vehicles will be diverted from Dharmatala to Benting Street and towards Mangolan.

Vehicles coming from Behala to Howrah will take Khidirpur Road via Diamond Harbor Road. Hastings will then head out to Strand Road. The buses that will go to Howrah from Moulali’s direction will be diverted to SN Banerjee from Rani Rasmoni Avenue to the disputed bug. Vehicles coming from the north will leave Central Avenue via Ganeshchandra Avenue-Mangolan to get out of the disputed bug.

There is also a ban on parking. Cars cannot be parked on Gosthapal Sarani, Auckland Road, Government Place East, Government Place West, Rani Rasmoni Avenue, Red Road, Mayo Road and Daurin Road.