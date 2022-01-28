Independence Museum is being set up in Alipore Jail, Hidco has started work – News18 Bangla

Abir Ghoshal, Kolkata: The Independence Museum is being set up in Alipore Jail. It is being made with various histories of freedom fighters. Hidco started working. This work is being done under Alipore Area Development Corporation. Hidco has already started the renovation work. The Chief Minister himself has already informed about this project (Independence Museum in Alipore Central Jail).

You will have the opportunity to visit the Heritage Site Museum of this historical place. There may be light and sound. The 21-foot-walled red house on the banks of the Adiganga bears witness to many histories built in 1906. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Das, Jawaharlal Nehru and Bidhan Chandra Roy spent their time there during the British rule.

Read more-Who are you to create new ethics? The Trinamool Congress raised the question in the party mouthpiece

According to the website of the State Jail Department, the cell used by Subhash Chandra Bose and Chittaranjan Das has been identified as a ‘heritage site’. The Nehru Bhavan is inside the Alipore Jail. There is a two-storey Netaji building. And with the building is the room used by Chittaranjan Das and Bidhan Chandra Roy. In front of those cells, there are statues of Netaji, Deshbandhu and Jatindra Mohan Sengupta. Freedom fighter Anantahari Mitra was hanged on the gallows of Alipore jail. Promodaranjan Chowdhury was also hanged there. It was here that the British government hanged Dinesh Gupta. Freedom fighter Ramakrishna Biswas and Dinesh Majumdar were also executed here. The gallows and the cells used by the freedom fighters are identified as heritage sites.

The state government has already informed about this museum. Several years ago, prisoners were shifted from Alipore Jail to Baruipur Correctional Facility. Although administrative work was going on from Alipore jail building for several years, the rest of the work was stopped. The work of getting people to come and get a touch of history in this historical place has finally started. The board of the Independence Museum has been placed at the head of the main gate. Besides, that identity has also been made in the side part. Various mapjokes are also going on inside the jail The work of reform is going on

Read more-Weather Update: Mercury drops to 3 degrees in Kolkata in one push! Find out the weather forecast for the next few days in Bengal

Sources said that this work will be done keeping the heritage site intact. However, the project will cover several more places, including the prison press on the opposite side, the source said. Although there are several museums in the state, this is the first time that a museum is being set up to tell the history of the freedom fighters.

Published by:Siddhartha Sarkar First published: January 28, 2022, 09:29 IST

Tags: Alipore Jail