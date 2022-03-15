India Bangladesh Train Service: India-Bangladesh Train Service: India-Bangladesh Train Service

#Kolkata: Rail service has become normal in the country due to reduction in the incidence of corona This time again the passenger train service between India and Bangladesh (Bangladesh) is about to start According to the Ministry of Railways, passenger train service between the two countries will start from March 26 (Kolkata Dhaka Train).

There are currently three passenger trains running between India and Bangladesh The Maitree Express and Bandhan Express travel from Kolkata station to Dhaka. The Maitri Express 6 would leave Kolkata and reach Dhaka via the Gede border Petropol-Benapole border could be covered by Bondhan Express 8

Read more: From Kolkata to Dhaka faster! This time Bangladesh is only 3 and a half hours by train …

Apart from this, a train called Mitali Express used to travel from NGP to Dhaka. Maitri Express 8 was the first of the three trains to start

As the train service was closed, the passengers had to rely on airplanes to go directly to Bangladesh from this state But due to the high cost, it was not possible for many people to travel by air As a result, many passengers will benefit when the train service starts Many people from Bangladesh came to Kolkata for treatment They will also benefit

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: March 15, 2022, 21:06 IST

Tags: Bangladesh, Indian Railways