‘Indian Idol’ Kolkata audition on July 17th

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Arunita Kanjilal Indian Idol 12 fame from Kolkata

Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol is one of the most prestigious and sought-after singing reality shows on Indian Television, which has given wings to many aspiring singers on a national platform.

The show that premiered in 2004 has given the nation wondrous voices like Salman Ali (winner of Season 10), Sunny Hindustani (winner of Season 11), and the most recent winner of Season 12, Pawandeep Rajan, who took the nation by storm with his melodious voice.



After hosting the auditions in Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, and Patna, Indian Idol auditions is now reaching their fifth stop, Kolkata. The auditions will take place on 17th July at the Techno India University, West Bengal. EM-4, EM Block, Sector V, Salt Lake, Kolkata, from 8:00 AM onwards.

The channel has further planned a robust multi-city audition series that will traverse across the country. All those who are aiming to be the next Indian Idol, can utilise this chance for participating in the audition at a nearest center. The auditions will be held in the next cities like – Indore, Lucknow, Mumbai, Chandigarh, Dehradun, and Delhi.



Sharing her experience Arunita Kanjilal from Kolkata who rose to fame with Indian Idol 12 got nostalgic about her music journey and shared a message for all the growing singers. She stated that, “Music is nothing but my soul. I can keep on listening to music and sing all day. I am excited to witness Indian Idol 13 and am sure it is going to be a dhamakedaar show for all. My journey from the audition stage to Mumbai will always be a memorable experience for me. I remember that during my audition days, I practiced my best songs to deliver my best. My relatives, family and the people of Kolkata showered a lot of love onto me making me who I am today. They had faith and confidence in me at the time when I needed it the most. After Indian Idol, everything in my life changed. Those who did not even know my name before now recognise me as an Indian Singer. My experience with Indian Idol has been phenomenal and I am asking all the aspiring singers, please go and audition on 17th July as you can be the next davedaar!”

