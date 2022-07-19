Menu
Search
Tuesday, July 19, 2022
Kolkata Updates

Indian Idol Season 13 Kolkata audition flooded with entries

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Date:

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Indian Idol has been a revolutionary show that identifies raw talents, providing them with a national platform and making them stars. The show that premiered in 2004 has given the nation many wondrous voices like Salman Ali (winner of Season 10), Sunny Hindustani (winner of Season 11), and the most recent winner of season 12, Pawandeep Rajan who took the nation by storm. Now Indian Idol is once again back with Season 13.

The audition of the much-awaited singing reality show, which will soon be aired on Sony Entertainment Television, was held at the Techno India University. The audition round which started from 8:00 AM onwards saw approximately 855 entries at the venue. The participants for the audition at the Kolkata chapter were bubbling with enthusiasm and confidence. As always The City Of Joy was at it’s best.

Mahiyan Chakrabarti

See author's posts

Previous articleStage and security preparation in full swing for TMC ekushe july samabesh in Dharmatala 80 feet by 46 feet in size! Big stage is arranged! Preparations for 1st of July in Dharmatala are in full swing – News18 Bangla
Next article“Why does BJP have to hold a meeting on July 21, what is there on that day?” BJP uncomfortable with the question of the court! – News18 Bangla
Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Share post:

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015

THE TIMES OF BENGAL