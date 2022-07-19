Indian Idol Season 13 Kolkata audition flooded with entries

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Indian Idol has been a revolutionary show that identifies raw talents, providing them with a national platform and making them stars. The show that premiered in 2004 has given the nation many wondrous voices like Salman Ali (winner of Season 10), Sunny Hindustani (winner of Season 11), and the most recent winner of season 12, Pawandeep Rajan who took the nation by storm. Now Indian Idol is once again back with Season 13.

The audition of the much-awaited singing reality show, which will soon be aired on Sony Entertainment Television, was held at the Techno India University. The audition round which started from 8:00 AM onwards saw approximately 855 entries at the venue. The participants for the audition at the Kolkata chapter were bubbling with enthusiasm and confidence. As always The City Of Joy was at it’s best.