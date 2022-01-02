Indian Railways to Introduce New Train Early Next Year | Famous This Train Will Run From Howrah? Which metro cities will benefit? Find out the new routes of 44 trains … – News18 Bangla

The Vande Bharat Express is going to be launched very soon (IRCTC) in several metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna, Lucknow, Dehradun, Ranchi, Bhopal, Chennai. Such information was given by Indian Railways. Not only this, with the help of fire you can do welding. This opportunity is going to come in the new year. Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has said that India will start running on this new route between 2022-23.