Indian Society for the Study of Pain || No more worries! Relief of pain in any limb is now under one roof, where will the service be found in Kolkata? Find out

#Kolkata: Relief of pain of any limb is now 6 under one roof Oncology, Orthopedic, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Gastrointestinal, Rheumatology, Internal Medicine, Physical Medicine is a multidisciplinary approach to pain management. It will solve the problem of both acute and chronic pain. It will also provide research data for the development of new methods of pain management and the implementation of artificial intelligence.

A team of medical professionals working on the mantra of pain relief came together on July 9, 1984 in Varanasi to form the Indian Society for the Study of Pain (ISSP). To mark the birth of the nonprofit and professional organization ISSP, the day is celebrated across the country as Pain Foundation Day, which represents medical professionals working with pain medicine. This organization is committed to patient care, awareness, training and research in pain medicine. Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata has announced the launch of a ‘Comprehensive Pain Clinic’ for patients who need pain management to address both acute and chronic pain. The Pain Clinic of Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals in Kolkata is bringing together an experienced team of experts in various disciplines under one roof. It was informed by the expert staff and the clinic with world class facilities will serve as the goal of providing the best results for the patients.

Mr. Rana Dasgupta, CEO, Eastern Region, Apollo Hospitals, said, “The Pain Management Program is a new, fast-growing super specialty. In fact, the goal of the ISSP is to obtain the approval of pain medications as a super specialty by the National Medical Council. We at Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals realize that there is a great need for appropriate pain management for different patients coming to the departments of Oncology, Orthopedics, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Gastrointestinal, Rheumatology, Internal Medicine and Physical Medicine. This comprehensive pain clinic will adopt a multidisciplinary approach to pain management where rehabilitation medicine and psychotherapy will also be included in the pain management protocols. There will be regular communication and input from other specialties and this clinic will provide research information for the implementation of Artificial Intelligence in the development of new methods of pain management. “

Dr. Surinder Singh Bhatia, DMS (Director Medical Services), Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, said, “A special method of treating pain always gives good results. This is true of both acute and chronic pain. This pain clinic will help treat post-operative pain, traumatic pain as well as rapidly developing malignancy patients. Great support can be provided for patients with chronic back pain, fibromyalgia, hip arthritis, knee osteoarthritis, neuropathic conditions, chronic cancer pain, herpes, shingles, trigeminal neuralgia, etc. “

Dr. P.N., Director, Medical Oncology, Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Calcutta. Mohapatra said, “The growing burden of cancer in India is worrying and the pain is expected to increase with this cancer. Although the pain of most cancers is controllable. Unfortunately, the pain of cancer is often not treated. In some cases doctors don’t even ask patients about pain or offer them treatment, sometimes patients don’t even want to mention their pain and some are just afraid of the side effects of pain medications. At Apollo, we would like to inform our patients that controlling your pain is an essential part of your treatment and through this pain clinic we will try to improve your quality of life. ”

Dr. Abrar Ahmed, Director, Department of Spine Surgery, Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, said, “One of the effects of Covid is that a large number of people have started working from home (WFH). “As a result, with increasing obesity, the incidence of lower back pain (LBP) is also increasing. So we urge people with LBP to come forward and consult the Apollo Pain Clinic.”

Dr. Tanmoy Das, Head, Department of Anesthesia, Apollo Multispeciality Hospitals, Kolkata, said, “Pain management has been incorporated into modern medicine as a specialty, a super specialty. Pain Clinic is the backbone and focal point of this service. Pain management doctors who go through special training and courses first find out the cause behind the patient’s pain and provide treatment based on the cause of the pain. Initially with medication and then with interventional techniques of pain management. Interventional pain management methods are highly specialized techniques that are performed in the least invasive way. The success rate of this modern pain management is much higher and it is quite secure. So compared to these invasive techniques and surgical interventions, the complication rate is much lower which is very beneficial for the patients. “

