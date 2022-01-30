Industrialists rely on grants to cut financial shortages

#Kolkata: A few days ago, the Calcutta Municipal Corporation (KMC Financial Crisis) issued a notice to suspend the retirement benefits including pensions of the newly retired due to financial crisis. Mayor Firhad Hakim also admitted the financial crisis This time, Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh asked for grants for the municipality directly from the city’s industrialists

Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh on Saturday appealed to the industrialists to provide grants to the municipality from the Corporate Social Responsibility Fund (CSR). Although a part of the dividend is given to various NGOs and others, no one pays the money to the municipality. But the municipality also provides services to the industrialists.

Atinbabu claims that in all other big cities, the industrialists provide financial support to the municipality But Atin Babur claims that the municipality does not get any money from the big industrialists of Kolkata for CSR. Atinbabu thinks that the industrialists should also come forward with the help of the municipality this time

The deputy mayor made the request while addressing a training camp with councilors at Kolkata Town Hall on Saturday. He gave a message to the councilors to stop wastage in this training camp

In a statement issued last week, the Kolkata Municipality said that it was not possible to provide financial benefits, including pensions, to workers who have retired since September 2021. It was also informed that this decision was taken to draw the treasury of the municipality As soon as the news of this spread, there was a lot of speculation about the financial condition of the municipality Mayor Firhad Hakim, however, assured that the crisis was temporary He also assured that the retirement benefits of all the employees would be paid soon