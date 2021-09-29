INOX partners with ITC Ltd.’s Kitchens of India; introduces safe and authentic Indian cuisine across its country-wide multiplex menu

India’s leading multiplex chain, INOX Leisure Ltd, today announced its partnership with ITC Ltd.’s Ready-to-Eat, gourmet brand Kitchens of India to introduce a re-defined innovative F&B experience across all multiplexes of INOX located across India. With this first-of-its-kind partnership, INOX aims to add a new experience in the cinema halls through a trusted range of 100% natural, Indian gastronomical delights. The new menu additions will provide newer home-style options to INOX customers, whether ordering at cinemas, or from the comfort of their homes through food-ordering apps.

Effective today, all patrons across the country can treat their senses to a range of exotic dishes which capture the rich heritage of authentic Indian cuisine including Vegetable Pulao, Hyderabadi Vegetable Biryani, Dal Makhani, Rajma Masala, Pindi Chana and Steamed Basmati Rice. These dishes are specially curated by expert chefs from ITC, who have rich expertise in delivering the best of Indian taste from all corners of the country. Furthermore, ITC ensures that the products are passed through the most stringent quality checks to ensure delivery of a delicious and safe dining experience to consumers.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dinesh Hariharan, Vice President, Food & Beverages Operations, INOX Leisure Ltd, “With this collaboration with ITC, we aim to further enhance our existing gourmet and indigenous food offerings for millions of INOX patrons spread across the country. With the addition of Kitchens of India range, we are expanding the choices for our patrons by offering an aromatic and flavourful dining experience with their loved ones while watching the movie. We are certain that consumers will greatly benefit from this collaboration by receiving an array of authentic local culinary delights across the country. Served in premium spill and leak proof packaging, our guests will be able to comfortably relish the supreme delicacies even while enjoying a movie. This collaboration is a critical stepping stone in our endeavors to strengthen INOX’s F&B service brand as well as strengthen the bond with our patrons, by offering them newer preferred choices.”

Elaborating on the partnership, ITC Spokesperson Shuvadip Banerjee, VP, Marketing Services, ITC Ltd (Foods Division) added, “At ITC, our continued focus is on enriching consumers’ food and dining experiences, through innovative offerings and meaningful collaborations. Through this partnership with INOX, Kitchens of India will aim to help redefine and shape a new horizon of cinema and food experience for movie-goers. This transformative endeavor from ITC will delight consumers with a range of offerings right from finger snacking food to regal Indian delights. As citizens gradually resume out-of-home leisure, entertainment experiences & activities, food safety and hygiene continue to be of paramount importance to consumers. As Kitchens of India features on INOX’s menu hereon, consumers will not only enjoy the benefits of convenient indulgences in regal Indian delicacies while enjoying their movie, but will do so with a safe, hygienic and a reliable brand. We hope with our collaboration, both ITC and INOX can meaningfully enhance consumer experiences”.

INOX’s new F&B roadmap also includes introducing new processes and exciting innovations, including making their food available on online food ordering platforms, Swiggy and Zomato. Recently, INOX became the first cinema chain in India to get listed on the table reservation and food discovery platform, EazyDiner. INOX currently sells food under three brands i.e., Café Unwind, Insignia and Delights. Intending to extend the hospitality to new audiences, INOX plans to position these into full-service restaurant brands to target non-cinema consumers.