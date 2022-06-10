Insas hand wandering for an hour, then random shots! What happened at Park Circus? – News18 Bangla

Amit Sarkar and Sahnik Ghosh,

#Kolkata: For about an hour, a policeman was walking the streets of the area wearing an Insas gun. At first sight, the locals did not have any doubt Due to the proximity of the Bangladesh High Commission office, the security of the area adjacent to the Park Circus is tight.

But after a while, the locals made a mistake At first, the policeman went under a house in the area and shouted He then turned his shotgun on himself when apprehended by a police officer on the porch of the house where the shootings took place. He turned his shotgun on himself when apprehended by a police officer on the porch of the house where the shootings took place.

Panic spread in the area within moments Locals and local traders started fleeing in fear Even then the sound of gunfire is coming to the ears According to eyewitnesses, the policeman shot himself in the throat shortly after two or three people were shot. Some at the scene claimed that the policeman fired at least 15 to 16 rounds. The car parked on the side of the road was also shot and the glass was broken

After a few minutes of rioting, the sound of gunfire stopped and locals rushed to the spot. It is seen that the body of a woman is lying on the road in a bloody condition The body of the policeman is lying in a bloody condition some distance away Gradually, the crowd began to gather in the streets out of fear Upon receiving the news, the police of Beniapukur police station reached the spot Even then, the locals could not believe their eyes

