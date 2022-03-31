Inside The Pocket partners exclusively with ESPNcricinfo to launch Daily Fantasy platform WonderWins in India

Inside The Pocket (ITP), the leading global free-to-play (F2P) aggregator platform, announces the official launch of daily fantasy platform WonderWins in India. As a highlight to WonderWins India debut, the daily fantasy’s free platform will be exclusively available on ESPNcricinfo, the world’s largest digital cricket destination. WonderWins is primed to debut ahead of the IPL’s 2022 season, which begins on March 26. The app is live and available to download for android and iOS users through the website and app store respectively. As a unique gameplay experience to the India and subcontinent launch, the app features ‘2nd innings’, where users will have the ability to revise or adapt gameplay plans as a strategic opportunity to better their fantasy performance mid game.

Made in India, WonderWins aims to provide the thriving and ever-growing gaming community a platform that is as rewarding as it is fun. Identifying the diversity in fantasy gamer profiles, WonderWins has been developed keeping the user at the heart of its innovation, with the gameplay designed to be intuitive and easy to understand making it a rewarding experience for every player – no matter their level of skill! Users can start right away from registering to creating their team within a few steps, ensuring seamless onboarding for users. Launched ahead of IPL,WonderWins in addition to giving players instant access to join the fantasy experience to the world’s most exciting T20 cricketing action, will also offer players access to all future global cricket matches and exciting gameplay formats such as Reverse and Classic Fantasy.

The strategic collaboration makes WonderWins the exclusive daily fantasy provider for ESPNcricinfo in India and the subcontinent, marking a significant opportunity for the WonderWins brand to connect with over 85 million discerning cricket fans on the ESPNcricinfo platform. The partnership also includes production to special high quality sport coverage and analysis, offering users an unparalleled content portfolio to unrivaled game insights, bettering the players’ skills and fantasy experience. From exciting gameplay, intelligent statistics, data analysis and customized content the collaboration aims to set industry benchmarks for creating a one-stop shop for fantasy gaming, news, and analysis, and break through the marketby creating scalable and robust fantasy experiences, offering users an authentic one stop destination.

ESPNcricinfo has already begun cascading bespoke content and communication, allowing players to discover the WonderWins platform and understanding of the product via intuitive light-touch education, and gameplay.

Hussain Naqi, Founder of both WonderWins and Inside The Pocket, said: “We are delighted to have become ESPNcricinfo’s exclusive Daily Fantasy partner in India and subcontinent. It’s an honor to have been chosen to roll out fantasy games for such a trusted and revered international partner, whose very name brings instant authenticity and credibility with the end user.

ESPN have been a brilliant and agile collaborator, organically wrapping WonderWins around their fantasy programming – from new article links to bespoke video programming and other product levers as we look forward to the much-anticipated IPL 2022 season ahead. It’s an exciting time and we are thrilled to have the WonderWins app ready to play!

Ramesh Kumar, VP & Head of ESPN Digital Media India, stated:“This is an exciting announcement, as now with this collaboration with WonderWins, ESPNcricinfo fans in India and the subcontinent region will be able to play and enjoy free fantasy on our platform, build a deeper engagement on ESPNcricinfo with not just the game-play but also with the enormous content that we will power to help users play intelligently. The timing is perfect with the exciting new season coming up and we are delighted to offer our new age fans the right mix of information and entertainment for them to follow their favorite sport and teams. Consequently, we are now able to wrap an array of complementary programming and editorial content in the fantasy space around WonderWins, significantly boosting fan engagement around the game, as the new IPL season comes into sharp focus.’’

Inside The Pocket, the parent company of WonderWins intends to target both mature and emerging markets over the long term, as the company bids to expand its progressive footprint into untapped territories. The company’s proven international scope and flair for localization, promises to drive diversified fan engagement around targeted free-to-play sports games. Globally, Inside The Pocket offers the broadest and best-curated mix of games available from developers around the world, with one platform integration acting as a gateway to virtually unlimited content.