‘Instead of two hundred feet, you can cross the river’, sarcasm Mamta! Modi in the Assembly, Modi Rob BJP – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: On the one hand, the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) slammed the BJP. On the other hand, during the Chief Minister’s speech, BJP legislators shouted “Modi Modi” inside the assembly. Overall, the second day of the budget session witnessed the final excitement in the Assembly.

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar could not deliver the introductory speech of the budget session during the protest of BJP MLAs on Monday. BJP-Trinamool protests, counter-protests heated up the assembly. The governor left the assembly with a symbolic speech In this incident, two BJP MLAs Mihir Goswami and Sudip Mukherjee were suspended for the current session by Principal Biman Bandyopadhyay.

The BJP resumed protests in the assembly on the same day in protest of the president’s decision and demanded the suspension of the two MLAs. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee started responding to the Governor’s remarks.

As soon as the Chief Minister started speaking, Modi started shouting at the BJP MLAs Joy Sriram also started chanting BJP Shibir 7

In the midst of the noise of BJP MLAs, the Chief Minister started highlighting the success of the government Attacking the BJP, Mamata Banerjee said, “A few days ago there was a pre-poll There we won 104 out of 108 seats directly. Couldn’t win in my own area. ” In his speech, the Chief Minister also brought up the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Uttar Pradesh He said, “We do not kill the farmers by pushing the car.” We are by the side of the farmers The farmers of Bengal are also by our side.

Mamata Banerjee further complained, “It has ruined the country We did not get any help from the center There are 90 thousand crore rupees left Don’t be shy. No shame. He did not pay the money. ” In a sarcastic tone, the Chief Minister further said, ‘The BJP said 200 per cent This time the BJP will be on edge.

In his 36-minute speech, the Chief Minister also highlighted the success of the government at the door “We want industry, they want famine,” he said, taunting the BJP. Responding to the BJP’s Joy Sriram slogan, the Chief Minister said, ‘They say Joy Sriram. Why not say Joy Siyaram? Why exclude girls? ‘ After the Chief Minister’s speech, the BJP MLAs walked out of the assembly session.

