Interactive Session with Shri Rajiva Sinha, Chairman, WBIDC held today at 2:30 pm at MCCI

Merchants’ Chamber of Commerce & Industry hosted an Interactive Session on “Industrial Scenario of West Bengal” with Shri Rajiva Sinha, Chairman, WBIDC on January 11, 2022 at 02:30 p.m. at MCCI Conference Hall.

Shri Rishabh C. Kothari, President, MCCI in his Welcome Address shared that West Bengal has in its own merit achieved industrial developments during the last decade, especially with MSMEs, as West Bengal has the second largest MSME base(14% of all MSMES) in India.

Shri Kothari stated the meeting was about partners who will shape a brighter tomorrow for our state; in our battle against the ongoing pandemic’ in our efforts for a more vibrant Bengal, in our collective vision to take our state to newer heights of growth and development. He suggested to start the new year with newfound optimism and determination of reverting this ongoing cycle of crisis and slowdown despite all challenges. This is time to Bounce Back, and MCCI as representative of industry offers to join forces with the State administration to chart a roadmap for economic vibrancy of Bengal.

Shri Rajiva Sinha, Chairman, WBIDC unveiled the Theme of the Year “BOUNCING BACK” of MCCI.

Shri Rajiva Sinha, Chairman, WBIDC in his Address focused on Public Private Partnership. WBIDC has already initiated Shilpa Sathi scheme for industries and within a few months the Shilpa Sathi Scheme will be coordinated as a Single Window Application Gateway.

For the future of industrial development in Bengal, Shri Sinha highlighted 3 areas of focus: Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) facilitation for businesses in Bengal, Geographical Indicators (GI) for products from Bengal and quality certification for assurance of quality of products from Bengal. Shri Sinha suggested that MCCI can work in partnership with the relevant State Authorities to help businesses in Bengal to adopt these measures.

Shri Sinha suggested a proposal to MCCI to work as an IPR facilitation Center and would provide quality certification to industries specially micro, small and medium industries. The State has already provided INR 5 lakhs to the MSMEs who claim for Industrial Property Rights though MSME Incentive Scheme.Shri Sinha also mentioned that Bengal has the potential of becoming the production and servicing hub for businesses in Eastern India, and development in Bengal can come from clusters of small businesses instead of big industrial projects, if the MSMEs of the State unite in their efforts.