Interim bail extended, Chhatradhar goes to jail again – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Rejection of application for extension of interim bail. Chhatradhar Mahat is again in jail custody in the capital detention case. Chhatradhar Mahat, a former leader of the Anti-Terrorism Public Committee, had applied to the court for bail for the marriage of his son. On July 2, the special court granted his interim bail application. His term was set for July 8. Chhatradhar Mahat surrendered to the court on Friday at the end of his term.

But she fell ill on Wednesday night after attending her son’s wedding. He was taken to Medinipur Medical College and Hospital after visiting Jhargram Hospital. From there he came to Calcutta on that day and surrendered to the court. On this day, he applied for extension of his interim bail. But the court rejected that application. Chhatradhar’s lawyer Kaushik Sinha told the court that he was ill and had complied with everything the court had said while on interim bail. If he is ill, the bail should be extended. Virtually dismissed this application. However, since he is ill, all his treatment has to be arranged in jail.

According to court sources, during the hearing, the judge spoke via video conference with the superintendent of the Presidency Correctional Institution. The court directed to arrange an ambulance to take him from the court to the correctional facility. Following that instruction, Chhatradhar Mahat returned to jail in an ambulance.

It may be mentioned that on the night of March 26, 2021, the MIA arrested him in two cases from his house in Lalgarh police station area. A murder case, so that even after getting bail, the NIA arrested him in the case of detaining Banshtala Rajdhani. His wife Niyati Mahat and brother were with him when he came to Calcutta from Medinipur on that day. According to them, they will talk to the lawyers about the order in the court today.

