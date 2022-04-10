April 10, 2022

‘Interiors 2022’ organized by ABID kickstarts on May

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

Association of Architects, Builders, Interior Designer and Allied Trade (ABID), formally announced the launch of its exhibition on Futuristic & Innovative Interiors to produce Excellence in the Interior Design Industry – ABID Interiors 2022, at an event, in the presence of Mr. Ajit Jain, President, ABID, Mr. Vijay Chokhany, Secretary, ABID, Mr. Ajit Singhee, Vice President, ABID, Mr. Sandeep Gupta, Treasurer, ABID and Assistant Secretary Mr. Karan Jain. Tollywood Actress Koneenica Banerjee graced the event as the Guest Of Honour.

ABID has played an active role over the last 30 years in promoting and educating Eastern India with new developments in the industry, in both interior designs and exterior manufacturing.

ABID Interiors 2022 is supposed to provide a great platform to Interior Designers, manufacturers, signage makers, home building material makers, home furnishing and household brands to showcase their products and services to the customers as well as architects, construction companies and individual home builders under one roof. The aim of this exibition is to provide a common platform to the professionals related to this trade who can showcase their products directly to the potential users. ABID has already made a name for itself in the domain of interior and architecture.

The exhibition ‘Interiors 2022’ will be one of its kind in eastern India, which will be inaugurated on 11th May, at the Science City Ground and will be open from 12th May to 16th May.

