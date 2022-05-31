Intimacy with female worker, cheating by threatening to leak pictures, arrested private company owner – News18 Bangla

# Anup Chakraborty, Bidhannagar: The owner of a private company was arrested for cheating millions of rupees by threatening to publish secret moments. Accused Sunil Jaiswal was arrested by Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police.

On April 14 this year, a 35-year-old woman from Baranagar complained to the Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police Station that she had been working for a company called SS Travels and Infocomm Private Limited in Baguihati area since 2010. From the source of that work, he formed a relationship with Sunil Jaiswal, 43, the leader of that organization.

Taking advantage of that relationship, Sunil captured some pictures of the woman’s secret moments on camera. Sunil made 6 credit cards for fear of spreading those pictures on social media. However, Sunil’s phone number is registered in each credit card.

From April 2021, Sunil started preparing to fire this woman. At that time, the woman wanted to return the pictures and credit cards. However, the card and photo were not returned to the woman and she was fired. After that, the accused took Rs 15 lakh from 6 credit cards.

Realizing that she had been deceived, the woman became a resident of Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police Station. After that, the police of the Cyber ​​Crime Police Station started the investigation and raided the office in Baguihati area yesterday. Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police arrested Sunil Jaiswal, a resident of Barabazar from there. According to police sources, the accused continued to misbehave with other female employees. The accused will be taken to Bidhannagar court today. Sources said that the police will request him to take them into their custody. Bidhannagar Cyber ​​Crime Police have started an investigation into whether the accused had caught any other woman in the scam.

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh First published: May 31, 2022, 14:25 IST

Tags: Blackmail, Fraud