Investigators’ eyes glaze over! What is the trader mixing in cooking oil, incident in Kolkata – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The fate of the adulterated mustard oil factory in Khanna. On Friday morning, the Enforcement Branch of Kolkata Police raided a edible oil factory at 243 / BAPC Road. At that time, the business of making adulterated oil was going on by mixing rice brand oil and some other things with mustard oil. Just then the owner was caught with the goods in hand.

Owner Debashish Sadhu admitted to police that he mixed rice brand oil or other oils with mustard oil. He also admits that he made it when someone told him to buy less expensive oil. Artisan Ram Bachan Gana also admits that he has been working there for two years as an artisan making this adulterated oil.

Read more – A parcel arrived at the store, blood and tears as soon as it was opened! What’s inside …

Allegedly, Debashish Babu has been making this adulterated oil and supplying it to the market for a long time. There are many such factories in Kolkata. Even though the Enforcement Branch had the news, it was becoming very difficult to catch the right hand. Because all these unscrupulous traders understand the bushes and beat them. In most cases, the oil is made in the dark of night like Barat. Once adulterated oil is supplied, it is very difficult to prove it adulterated without testing.

Read more – Immortal Jawan Jyoti of India Gate is being extinguished after 50 years!

Since Friday morning, the EB official has been keeping a close watch on the side of the godown with a pair of teenage dams. The doors of the godown are closed all day and all night. Delivers goods this morning when the van goes to enter. Just then the detectives entered the godown. Jugal Babu said, ‘We had the news a long time ago. But today the goods have been delivered long before we arrived. He has been making adulterated edible oil for a long time. Where the central government has banned the mixing of some with mustard oil by law. He is doing it there. If any low quality test is found, then we will start a case against him.

SHANKU SANTRA

Published by:Uddalak B First published: January 21, 2022, 19:24 IST

Tags: Crime