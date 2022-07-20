Invited by Modi himself, state BJP organizes Kali Puja amid controversy – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: ‘Premature’ Kali Puja in State BJP Courtesy Trinamool MP Mahua Maitra. State BJP Women’s Morcha has organized this Kali Puja at the state BJP office on July 28. State BJP’s Mahila Morcha will send a letter inviting the Prime Minister for the puja. All India All India President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Mahila Morcha All India President and Governor will be invited for blessings.

On this side, inciting the Kali controversy, Mahua wrote on his Facebook page, taking a dig at the ‘premature’ Kali bandana of the state BJP, ‘If the monkey army sit in worship of Maa Kali across the state on my merit, then that will be the biggest proof of devotion to my mother.’

Recently, state politics was abuzz over Mahua’s comments on a poster controversy on Maa Kali. The BJP demanded Mahua’s arrest, claiming that Mahua’s comments insulted Hindu goddess Maa Kali. 70 MLAs from Chunoputi leaders of the state BJP have been ordered by the Centre. They filed hundreds of FIRs demanding the arrest of Mahua in different police stations of the state.

Tanuja Chakraborty, state president of Rajya Mahila Morcha, complained, “There was no use in making so many complaints to the administration. Neither his party Trinamool Congress nor the state administration took any action against Mahua Maitra. Instead, an FIR has been filed against Nupur Sharma. We will perform Kali Puja to protest silently against this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed personal concern over Kali Puja in the state. That’s why we will invite him in this puja and seek his blessings.’

According to Morcha sources, women priests, women dhakis, women morcha workers will organize everything in the puja. In a word, male-free initiative. According to Tanuja, in fact, ‘the puja is the puja of Maa Kali. she is female And, the entrepreneur is the state BJP’s Mahila Morcha. So, we women will do this puja.’

After receiving the green signal from the state president, the women workers of the Morcha have rushed to organize the puja. The idol has already been ordered at Kumartuli.

However, this puja is not only a religious festival. The reason for its organization is purely political. Tanuja himself admitted. For that reason, they have also taken political programs based on this “untimely” Kali Puja of BJP. The women of Morcha will go door to door to collect rice, pulses and upachas for Mother’s Puja.

However, warning the workers, Tanuja said, ‘You see, the leftists go door to door to collect red shawls for flood relief people. We should not use that red shawl in any way. We will beg fistfuls of people to get ocher cloth.’

On July 24 and 25 across the state, rice, pulses and pulses collected from this ‘Mushti Bhiksha’ program will be used to enjoy mother’s puja and cook parmanna. Then, it will be distributed to the people. But, in no way can a single penny be charged.’

Last Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met State MP and Mahila Morcha former President Locket Chatterjee in the Delhi Parliament and sought to know the latest situation regarding Kali Puja in the state. In reply, Lockett assured him of this.

According to the political circles, the Prime Minister himself again provoked the Kali controversy after the presidential election. Based on his sources, the state BJP is trying to make him politically relevant in the state by worshiping “Akal” Kali again.

However, the BJP Mahila Morcha claims that this symbolic protest of theirs – ‘Puja was already planned. It has nothing to do with the Prime Minister’s concern. However, the Prime Minister is the Prime Minister of the whole country. Knowing that he is so concerned about the puja of our state, we want to invite him.’