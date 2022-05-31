IPL 2022: Thousands of rupees bet on IPL 2022, youngsters who have just joined the security guards have chosen the extreme path

#Tip: The young man committed suicide after losing 16,000 rupees in the final match of IPL betting. The deceased was identified as Krishna Saha. He is 22 years old. The tragic incident took place in Rabindranath Nagar Paschimpara of Chunchura police station. Krishna’s hanging body was recovered from his house on Monday morning. A suicide note written on paper was recovered from his house. From that note, it is clear that Krishna used to invest money in IPL betting.

Rajasthan Royals lost to Gujarat Titans in the final last night. Krishna lost 16 thousand rupees there. Police suspect that he chose the path of death after that.

Krishna’s father Shyamal Saha is a day laborer. Mother Reena Saha is a housewife. On Monday morning, seeing the boy not opening the door, Rina Devi was the first to see Krishna hanging through the window of the house. Shyamalbabu said the boy had been working as a security guard in a bank exchange vehicle with a company for two months after graduation. But I did not notice that he was investing money in the game.

On the other hand, Krishna’s grandfather Balaram Saha has lost his temper. “My brother left after gambling,” he said. I don’t want anyone else’s brother to leave like this. Let the police-administration take initiative to stop gambling.

