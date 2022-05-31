Menu
Search
Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Kolkata Updates

IPL 2022: Thousands of rupees bet on IPL 2022, youngsters who have just joined the security guards have chosen the extreme path

By: admin

Date:


#Tip: The young man committed suicide after losing 16,000 rupees in the final match of IPL betting. The deceased was identified as Krishna Saha. He is 22 years old. The tragic incident took place in Rabindranath Nagar Paschimpara of Chunchura police station. Krishna’s hanging body was recovered from his house on Monday morning. A suicide note written on paper was recovered from his house. From that note, it is clear that Krishna used to invest money in IPL betting.

Rajasthan Royals lost to Gujarat Titans in the final last night. Krishna lost 16 thousand rupees there. Police suspect that he chose the path of death after that.

Krishna’s father Shyamal Saha is a day laborer. Mother Reena Saha is a housewife. On Monday morning, seeing the boy not opening the door, Rina Devi was the first to see Krishna hanging through the window of the house. Shyamalbabu said the boy had been working as a security guard in a bank exchange vehicle with a company for two months after graduation. But I did not notice that he was investing money in the game.

On the other hand, Krishna’s grandfather Balaram Saha has lost his temper. “My brother left after gambling,” he said. I don’t want anyone else’s brother to leave like this. Let the police-administration take initiative to stop gambling.

Published by:Debalina Datta

First published:

News 18 Read breaking news first in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Betting, IPL 2022, IPL betting



Source link

admin

See author's posts

Previous articleNews18 360 Degree LIVE: Check out the important news updates picked in the afternoon
Next articleOne goes to the Himalayas on a bicycle, the other goes to the Sundarbans to learn music, two unique cyclists in the city – News18 Bangla
adminhttp://www.thetimesofbengal.com

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Contact Us

To reach out to your target audience with advertisements as well as advertorials at a very reasonable rate on our site,write to us on [email protected] for details regarding rates and offers. Call us :- 6291968677/7278384015