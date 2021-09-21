Ira Basu to get Pension | Chief Minister’s sister-in-law Ira Basur introduced pension after 12 years! The end of the path life

#Kolkata: Former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s sister-in-law Ira Basu’s pension guidelines have been issued by the state finance department (Ira Basu to get Pension |). The state directive will be effective from May 1, 2009, i.e. from the time of his retirement. In other words, Iradevi will get her monthly pension and arrears.

According to sources, the guidelines have been issued by the state finance department within three days of the news. According to sources, Suchetna Bhattacharya, daughter of Buddhadeb Bhattacharya, has been nominated for Iradevi’s pension.

For now, Ira Basu will get a pension of Tk 13,975. According to sources, the guidelines are being implemented from May 1. According to sources, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee has been keeping an eye on Ira Basu from the very beginning. Iradevi also said that Abhishek was supervising the matter.

A few days ago, Ira Basu was returned to Kharadha from Lumbini Park. His place is in the house of Sudip Roy, CPIM councilor of ward 5 of Panihati municipality. Iradevi repeatedly told the media that she had met the man sent by Abhishek Banerjee. He has also been promised a speedy solution to the pension issue. Even if he didn’t say it, it was not difficult for anyone to understand.

Iradevi, a retired biology teacher at Priyanath Girls School in Kharadha, has been teaching successfully for a long time. He never extended his heart to the family of the former Chief Minister on the basis of his kinship. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the Salt Lake home. Iradevi has repeatedly said without blaming anyone, that she chose this life voluntarily. However, he also said that he wants to return to the students. Everyone hopes that new financial self-reliance will bring Iradevi back to a healthy life.

