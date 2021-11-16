Irregularities in college recruitment? High Court Division Bench wants to publish merit list – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: After the appointment of teachers of primary, upper-primary, ninth-tenth and eleventh-twelfth classes, this time irregularities were also reported in the appointment of state colleges appointed by the College Service Commission.

The High Court dismissed the list of appointments in the upper primary recruitment on the charge of irregularities and directed to re-publish it. A public interest litigation has been started on the allegation of recruitment without documents in the initial TET. The name of the College Service Commission in the list? The speculation has escalated following the direction of the division bench on Monday.

As per the notification of 2016, the Calcutta High Court Division Bench directed to publish the complete merit list of the teachers appointed in the state colleges along with the division. On Monday, the division bench of Justice Subrata Talukder upheld the order of the single bench and made it clear that the information of the candidates for the post of State College Service Commission is not confidential information. The division bench directed to publish the details of the numbers obtained in different categories of more than two thousand employed college teachers in all subjects.

On July 8, Justice Amrita Sinha directed the College Service Commission to publish the details of the merit list. The state college service commission went to the division bench challenging that instruction. And in that appeal case, there was a lot of discomfort on Monday for the commission.

Kajal Roy, a lawyer representing the plaintiffs, said: On the other hand, the plaintiffs have become more qualified and have been completely deprived. This instruction of the Division Bench shall be considered for all matters. The information of the commission in the job test is not secret, many candidates will get the benefit of monitoring in the future.

The division bench returned the case to the single bench. Justice Amrita Sinha will announce when and how the merit list of the College Service Commission examination will be published with detailed subdivision. According to sources, the College Service Commission is dissatisfied with the direction of the High Court Division Bench. The Commission is preparing for a legal battle in the Supreme Court.

