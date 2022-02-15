‘Irreparable loss to cultural world’, Modi tweets in Bengali – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the death of Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee (Sandhya Mukherjee Passes Away). The Prime Minister tweeted in Bengali that the demise of Sandhya Mukherjee was an irreparable loss to the cultural world.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, “We are all saddened by the passing of Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee. The irreparable loss of our cultural world. The next generation will also be obsessed with his melodious voice. In this moment of grief, I extend my condolences to his family and loved ones. Peace. ‘

Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee breathed his last at a private hospital in Kolkata last night. He was 90 at the time of his death His death is a shadow of mourning in the music world of the whole country

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already expressed deep grief over the death of Sandhya Mukherjee. The funeral of the legendary artist will be completed in full state status

Earlier in the day, the central government had finalized the name of Sandhya Mukherjee for Padma Shri. However, the legendary artist 7 turned down the offer

