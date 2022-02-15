February 15, 2022

‘Irreparable loss to cultural world’, Modi tweets in Bengali – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin


#Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the death of Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee (Sandhya Mukherjee Passes Away). The Prime Minister tweeted in Bengali that the demise of Sandhya Mukherjee was an irreparable loss to the cultural world.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, “We are all saddened by the passing of Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee. The irreparable loss of our cultural world. The next generation will also be obsessed with his melodious voice. In this moment of grief, I extend my condolences to his family and loved ones. Peace. ‘

Geetashree Sandhya Mukherjee breathed his last at a private hospital in Kolkata last night. He was 90 at the time of his death His death is a shadow of mourning in the music world of the whole country

Read more: ‘He was on his way to recovery, suddenly his condition deteriorated today’, says Geetashree’s doctor …

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already expressed deep grief over the death of Sandhya Mukherjee. The funeral of the legendary artist will be completed in full state status

Earlier in the day, the central government had finalized the name of Sandhya Mukherjee for Padma Shri. However, the legendary artist 7 turned down the offer

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:

News 18 Be the first to read breaking news in Bengali. There are daily fresh news, live updates of the news. Read the most reliable Bangla news on News18 Bangla website.

Tags: Narendra Modi, Sandhya mukherjee





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Demise || ‘He was on his way to recovery, suddenly his condition deteriorated today’, says Geetashree’s doctor …

2 hours ago admin

‘Mamata Banerjee is my leader, guide’, Abhishek puts an end to speculation – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Sandhya Mukhopadhyay demise here the doctors opinion on her health was good after surgery, was taken in ICU today, what is the doctor saying? | kolkata

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

‘Irreparable loss to cultural world’, Modi tweets in Bengali – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Sandhya Mukhopadhyay Demise || ‘He was on his way to recovery, suddenly his condition deteriorated today’, says Geetashree’s doctor …

2 hours ago admin

‘Mamata Banerjee is my leader, guide’, Abhishek puts an end to speculation – News18 Bangla

3 hours ago admin

Sandhya Mukhopadhyay demise here the doctors opinion on her health was good after surgery, was taken in ICU today, what is the doctor saying? | kolkata

3 hours ago admin

CM Mamata Banerjees reaction on sandhya mukhopadhyay’s death – News18 Bangla

5 hours ago admin