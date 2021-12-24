Is Brucellosis Contagious and Does It Require Isolation All to Know About Disease That is Spreading in West Bengal | Contagious like Corona? Whose risk is higher? Find out all … – News18 Bangla

It is learned that medical infrastructure has been directed to be set up in various districts including Bankura, Bishnupur, Malda, Murshidabad, Nadia, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Rampurhat, Hughli and East Midnapore on an emergency basis. In the last month and a half, at least 45 people have been admitted to the School of Tropical Medicine for treatment of Brucellosis. Symbolic image.