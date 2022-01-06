Is Gangasagar fair happening this year? The court stayed the order for the time being – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The division bench of the Chief Justice has stayed the hearing of the public interest case for the closure of Gangasagar Mela. The Chief Justice wanted to know from all parties to the case whether a committee could be formed to look into the proposal of the Ganga Sagar Mela plan given by the state, or a decision could be taken by forming an expert committee. Regarding Gangasagar Mela, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Gangasagar Mela is now under consideration of the court. So I won’t talk about it. “

Corona’s power is increasing by leaps and bounds in the state! Accompanied by Omicron! Will Gangasagar Mela be held in this situation (Gangasagar Mela 2022)? Or will the fair be closed for this year? The state informed the Calcutta High Court on Thursday with an affidavit.

Read more: What precautionary measures will be taken in the Ganges? The state told the court

Physician Abhinandan Mandal had filed a public interest litigation in the Calcutta High Court seeking closure of Gangasagar Mela 2022 this year. The case was heard on Wednesday by a division bench of Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Kesang Doma Bhutia.

Plaintiff’s lawyer Sreejib Chakraborty told the court that 18-20 lakh people visit Gangasagar Mela every year. Last year, 6 lakh pilgrims came to Corona. He added that the state government had recently issued guidelines that no more than 50 people could congregate at any religious function. In that case how the fair is being allowed. What should be done in such a situation? In the context of that case, the judge’s question, is it possible to close the fair? What does the state want? On Thursday, the Advocate General presented the state’s attitude to the court on behalf of the state.

Read more: The CPI (M) conference is moving backwards in the third wave

In an affidavit filed in the Calcutta High Court on Thursday, the state’s Advocate General said more than 1,000 beds were ready to provide adequate medical services at the Gangasagar fair. There are also adequate quarantine centers and safe homes. There are enough doctors, nurses. He further said that there is a green zone in the fair premises, besides e-philosophy and e-bath this time the state will give more emphasis. Covid rules will be followed properly, vaccination certificate of the recipients is compulsory, screening is available, if anyone has symptoms of covid will be sent to isolation. He added that so far 30,000 pilgrims have come to the fair premises and the state estimates that 5 lakh pilgrims will come this year.

According to the Advocate General on behalf of the state, the state wants to comply with certain rules. 61.6 percent of people received the first dose. 49.51 percent people received the second dose. All the inhabitants of Sagardwip have been vaccinated. The Covid situation is under control in the Diamond Harbor area. The fair will be held on January 8-15. The state expects 5 lakh pilgrims to come. 50 thousand saints can come. 30,000 people have already arrived. The fair is being held in an area of ​​2 km. There will be 10,000 policemen who have been fully vaccinated at the fair. There will be 5,000 volunteers who have been fully vaccinated.

The Advocate General told the court that there was a hospital within 250 meters of the temple. There is another hospital some distance away. Safe house with 235 beds has been constructed. Covid Hospital is also ready. Medical screening is available. There is a thermal gun. rtpcr and RAPID Antigen will be tested. There will be 102 ambulances with all facilities. There will be 75 more ambulances from DM. We are emphasizing on e-bath and e-philosophy.

In his speech, the Advocate General raised the question, “You have given a list of where the funeral will be. Why did you give it? What do you expect? ” The state replied, ” It is done every time as per the rules. ” Only 50,000 people came to this festival. If the festival is canceled, why this duplicity in the case of the fair? 14,000 people were infected yesterday. In 1 day, the number of infected has increased by 55 percent. The lives of four actors are worth it, and not ordinary people? It’s not that you won’t get vaccinated. Health officials are being attacked. They are all vaccinated. Also yesterday, 73 people were newly infected in South 24 Parganas. The state does not want to protect the people. The Uttarakhand High Court is also stopping the Chardham Jatra. The state did not say a word in its affidavit about how many doctors, police and first-line Corona fighters were attacked. Please close the fair. If the state is in trouble, will the state government enforce the disaster management law? ”

According to the Doctor Forum, “the state has a responsibility to protect its people. The right to life must be protected first.” There is a rural hospital with only 60 beds in Sagar, where there are only 11 doctors. Covid Hospital has not yet. There are plans to make it. The medical system is very terrible. The state has no specific plan. Transportation system is not right. According to the state notification, the train is running with 50 percent passengers. How can so many people go? The person who signed the affidavit on behalf of the state is also affected by Corona. My request to the honorable judges is to sanitize your hands. The list of Kovid Hospitals given by the state includes many hospitals in Kolkata. M.R. Bangur Hospital, KS Roy TB Hospital has been mentioned. All these are in Calcutta! It’s completely false. “

The plaintiff also said, “The Commissioner of Police of Kolkata and the driver of two vehicles of the Chief Minister are positive.”