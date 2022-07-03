Menu
Sunday, July 3, 2022
Is the state going to float in the rain in July? Will the rain deficit be met across the country in June? – News18 Bangla

Delayed monsoon on one side in South Bengal. The late arrival of monsoon is one of the reasons why no synoptic situation has been created in South Bengal for the entire month of June. Alipore Meteorological Department chief Ganesh Kumar Das said not a single system was set up in the Bay of Bengal in June. And a few days late monsoon winds entered South Bengal. Overall, for these reasons, the rainfall in June has been a little less. However, meteorologists think that the beginning of July has been quite good.



Source link

