It is not my money said Ex Minister thrice after his physical check up in Joka ESI Hospital ‘Whose money?’ Three times the same answer, Parth got up! Pressure on ‘conspiracy’ is increasing at the grassroots – News18 Bangla

Calcutta : He also said before entering the hospital. This time, Partha Chatterjee burst out after the health check-up at ESI Hospital in Joka. Partha Chatterjee’s voice was heard about money again. But this time the answer is confusing. Clear claim, I am not involved in any money transaction. In his words, “I never trade money.”

Earlier this morning, the suspended state minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested in the SSC case, denied his association with Tucker. ED has recovered around Rs 50 crore in cash from two flats of Arpita Mukherjee, a close associate of Partha Chatterjee. Regarding that money, Parth said while entering Joka ESI Hospital, “I don’t have any money.” Even when asked how his body was jagged, his reply was, “No good.” Similarly, while leaving the hospital, Parth Chatterjee asked, “Whose money?” He practically burst into anger. In reply, the former education minister said, “Not mine, not mine, not mine. I never transact money.”

Incidentally, Parth-Arpita was taken to Joka ESI Hospital for medical examination two days ago! While being admitted to the hospital in a wheelchair, the Minister of Explosives, in response to questions from reporters, lowered his face mask and said, ‘I am a victim of conspiracy’! This was his first reaction after being suspended from the ministry and losing all party posts. Later, while leaving the hospital, he said, “After claiming that JK was the victim of a conspiracy, he said in response to the questions of the reporters, “Who has conspired, you will know exactly.” After that, the discomfort started to increase in the Trinamool room.

On July 22, ED raided Partha Chatterjee’s house in the SSC recruitment ‘corruption’ case. There were allegations of non-cooperation in the investigation against him. He was arrested on Saturday, July 22. Meanwhile, crores of rupees were recovered from the houses of ‘Perth close’ Arpita Mukherjee in Talliganj and Belgharia. Meanwhile, according to ED sources, during the cross-examination, Arpita said that this money was not hers, but Partha Chatterjee’s. But on this day Partha Chatterjee publicly claimed that money is not his.

Published by:Sanjukta Sarkar First published: July 31, 2022, 15:03 IST

