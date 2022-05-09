May 9, 2022

It started raining in Kolkata, get weather updates for today and next few days – News18 Bangla

Most districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, are likely to receive light to moderate rains on Wednesday and Thursday Scattered gusts of up to 30 to 40 kmph with a couple of heavy showers. Today, fishermen have been instructed to return by Monday evening. Fishermen are banned from going to sea from tomorrow, Tuesday. Tourist bans have been imposed on Digha, Mandarmoni beach. All recreational activities and sports on the beach have been instructed to be stopped.



