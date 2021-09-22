‘It was my destiny to be the Chief Minister from Bhabanipur’, said Mamata in the election campaign – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: He was destined to become the Chief Minister by winning from Bhabanipore By Poll This was demanded by Mamata Banerjee during the election campaign On this day, the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee campaigns at Bhabanipore) held a joint meeting to campaign for the by-elections. Assuming that he will win so that the voting rate does not decrease, the Trinamool leader has repeatedly requested that

On this day, the Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) held a joint meeting at Khidirpur and Chetla He said at the meeting in Khidirpur, ‘I have been an MP seven times in my political life. Khidirpur was by my side all the time Maybe it was my destiny to win from Bhabanipur and become the Chief Minister.

Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as Chief Minister in 2011 without being elected MLA. He then contested from Bhabanipore constituency in place of Subrata Boxi and was elected MLA. In 2016 too, the Chief Minister won again from Bhabanipur

Mamata Banerjee is far ahead in the by-election battle in Bhabanipur And that is the reason for the concern of the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly asked him not to reduce the turnout on the pretext of winning. “Every one of your votes is important to me,” he said.

The Chief Minister demanded that the Bhabanipur by-election would pave the way for the entire country in the future. The Chief Minister has made it clear from the meeting in Khidirpur that grassroots will fight in states like Uttar Pradesh, Tripura and Assam. He said, ‘It will be played in UP, it will be played in Assam. The game will be played in Tripura. Why not? The player has come to lose you. ‘

He also raised the issue of obstructing Abhishek Banerjee’s procession in Tripura during the election campaign. The Biplob Dev government has banned political rallies in Tripura, citing Durga Pujo and Corona infection. Section 144 has been issued Raising the issue, the Chief Minister said, “Will section 144 be issued in Durga Pujo too?”

After Khidirpur, Mamata Banerjee also held a meeting at Chetla on this day In both the meetings, the Chief Minister repeatedly warned the party workers and supporters not to give in to the BJP’s persuasion on election day. “Voting is very challenging these days,” he said. The BJP is conspiring in various ways. Planning. Democracy will be worshiped in a peaceful way. He was given leave on that day. One of your votes is a blessing to me, a moon, a sun. ‘ In a sarcastic tone, the Chief Minister said that the BJP also wanted to bring outsiders to Bhabanipur to cast their votes.