‘It would have been better if there was more transparency in recruitment recommendations’, explosive ex-chairman of SSC appointments – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: There have been repeated allegations of opacity in the appointment of teachers or Group C-Group D through the School Service Commission. The recruitment process of SSC has been criticized more than once in the High Court. Not only that, the School Service Commission is currently facing multiple investigations centering on the recruitment process. This time, the former chairman Shubh Shankar Sarkar himself raised the question regarding the appointment process of that commission. On Thursday, he handed over the responsibility to Siddhartha Majumdar as the chairman of the commission. He also said that there should have been more transparency in the appointment recommendation of the commission besides handing over the responsibility. This led to further controversy surrounding the appointment process in the commission.

Leaving aside the current chairman Siddharth Majumder, the former chairman said, “It would have been better if there had been more transparency in the appointment recommendations.” On 16 December 2020, Shubhshankar Sarkar took over as the Chairman of SSC. Since then, SSC has had to face multiple complications in Group C-Group D, starting from the recruitment process to upper primary. Not only that, there have been allegations that appointments have been made from outside the merit list, which has also been criticized in the High Court by the School Service Commission. However, when asked who was responsible for it, former chairman Shubha Shankar Sarkar said on Thursday, “The events of the time are not my time.” The former chairman’s remarks raise questions as to whether he has shifted the blame to his predecessors. However, in the context of multiple cases related to SSC, the former chairman said, “The cases are under consideration in the High Court. Therefore, I cannot comment further on this issue.”

After Siddharth Majumder took over as SSC chairman on Thursday, the primary cases are going to be settled. “Since this opportunity is huge. There are many jobs for boys and girls. I have to give them some time to look into the cases,” he said on Thursday. However, he made it clear that he was going to emphasize on recruitment and transparency. “Our main goal will be to make the appointment transparent. But I can’t sit in this chair and say if something went wrong in the past. I won’t take responsibility for it, I can’t say it. We have to see how to resolve it,” he said.

Complications regarding the recruitment process of the relevant upper primary, investigation of the High Court regarding the appointment of Group C-Group D, multiple cases regarding the appointment of ninth-tenth class in the High Court. Initially, there is no doubt that the new chairman will have to face enough challenges on these three issues, at least that is what the SSC officials are saying. It is also a challenge for the new chairman to overcome these complications and issue a notification regarding the new appointment. Following the High Court’s order on Tuesday, Shubhshankar Sarkar was removed from the post of SSC chairman and Siddharth Majumder was appointed as the chairman of the SSC.

