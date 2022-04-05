ITC Dermafique debuts its Smart Skin Advisor

ITC Dermafique is an Intelligent Skin Care System with skin solutions that are co-designed with dermatologist and are tested on Indian Skin. ITC Dermafique believes that great skin is built cell by cell and step by step, by adopting the right skin care regimen personalised for one’s unique skin needs. As part of its innovative skin care approach based on scientific advancements, ITC Dermafique introduces its Smart Skin Advisor, a Skin Analysis Tool that harnesses the power of AI to provide a personalised skin health analysis.

Skin needs for every individual is different. With the geographical and climatic differences including dies and hydration, India has varied skin types and a diverse set of unique skin needs. Dermafique believes that the first step towards skin care is to understand the skin need better. The AI powered Dermafique Smart Skin Advisor, provides useful, easy-to-comprehend information on skin using the most accessible tool on every handphone, the camera. The Dermafique Smart Skin Advisor analyses skin on seven skin health parameters of firmness, smoothness, hydration, dullness, uneven skin tone, fine lines & wrinkles and dark spots. Based on the scores on these parameters, the Smart Skin Advisor also guides the user on skincare solutions and expert lifestyle tips to take care of their Skin health. With the Smart Skin Advisor, Dermafique takes an empowering step forward to help individuals know their skin better and adopt skin care solutions well suited for their needs

Commenting on the launch of the Smart Skin Advisor, Mr. Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, says, “ITC Dermafique believes that great skin is built cell by cell and step by step. The step wise approach starts by knowing your skin better and then making informed choices to improve the skin health. Harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence, Dermafique’s Smart Skin Advisor helps you identify your skin priorities and provides personalised recommendations helping you adopt skin care solutions well suited for your specific needs.”

Renowned Dermatologist Dr Aparna Santhanam, Dermafique Skin Expert, adds “As a Dermatologist I believe in the importance of understanding our skin needs as the first and essential step of skin care and from this will arise solutions that will help us towards our goal of truly taking care of our skin. Each person’s skin issues and needs are different and an AI powered online skin analysis tool is a great way to understand your unique skin needs from the comfort of your home. Use of such tools can make skincare more personalised and will be highly relevant in each consumer’s pursuit of healthy and well-nourished skin.”