ITC Engage unveils Pocketful O’Stories 3.0 with Tara Sutaria and Durjoy Datta in the City of Dreams

Love is boundaryless, non-conformative and comes in various colours and forms. The past 2 years has not only been a testament to the foundation of love but has also put its true meaning into refreshed perspectives for most people. From long distance, to staying at home together, from cross country to cross continent, audiences found love in niches and places where they never thought to look. It allowed them to experiment, explore and reenergise. Keeping the theme alive with #RomanceUnlocked, ITC Engage announced the third Season of the brand’s Annual Property Pocketful O’ Stories to commemorate these ‘unexpected, uninhibited moments’ of love and playful romance that were celebrated world over during the lockdown.

ITC Engage Pocketful O’ Stories3.0, published by Penguin Random House India is curated and co-authored by India’s best selling romance genre writer, Durjoy Datta along with 400 young budding writers who believe in playful romance, from the ITC Engage community. Subsequent to the success of Engage Pocketful O’ Stories for two consecutive seasons, ITC Engage continues on the path of love with heart-warming stories of how youngsters looking for love(& in love!), navigated their way through the pandemic period. The book is a compilation of crowd sourced micro-tales of love and romance in these black swan times.

The 3rd edition of the book was launched in Mumbai with brand ambassador and actress Tara Sutaria along with romance genre’s most loved author, Durjoy Datta. As the book revolves around the theme of playful romance and love, the brand hosted another book launch in Kochi with serene & romantic Backwaters as the backdrop with Durjoy Datta. With #RomanceUnlocked as the central theme of Pocketful O’ Stories book, the brand has accurately captured the pulse of today’s universe of love. The launch also embodies the spirit of romance and the fact that cupid can strike anywhere – land, air and water. The inaugural edition of the book was launched against the picturesque view of Taj Mahal in Agra and in 2020, Durjoy and ITC Engage took everyone for a dining experience in the air. The backwaters of Kochi now completed the biosphere of love and emotion.

The digital campaign was launched to salute the spirit of love, by inviting stories around the theme #RomanceUnlocked. The entire campaign was designed to engage young audiences and fans of the brand to share their own ‘unexpected, uninhibited moments’ of love and playful romance during the pandemic, via Instagram and Facebook in 400 characters, linking it to the functional advantage of the pocket-sized innovation, Engage 2 in 1 pocket perfumes.

The campaign garnered 35,000 unique stories and secured a plethora of expression of love from consumers, who have found love digitally or who kept their romance virtually alive by finding creative ways of engaging while being distant from each other. ITC Engage along with Durjoy Datta selected the 400 best micro tales from the entries received. These stories were stitched together to curate the book titled Engage Pocketful O’ Stories 3.0 with note worthy love experiences of Unlocking Romance penned by Durjoy Datta himself.

Highlighting the experience of the campaign association, Durjoy Datta said, “Through the lockdown, we all transitioned to new ways of connecting with loved ones, family and friends. It was very exciting to see people adapt to ‘romancing in the new normal’ in more ways than one. #RomanceUnlocked as a theme was culturally relevant as we could shine the spotlight on love with new rules of engagement. The process of going through all the entries and shortlisting 400 was difficult, as each and every story showcased how love rode over crisis. I am excited to be unveiling ITC Engage Pocketful O’ Stories 3.0 in Mumbai after launching it at the stunning and romantic backwaters of Kochi. The third edition is plugged with extraordinary elements from stories to the launch theme. I am excited to showcase the stories I have penned with ITC Engage in the third round of Engage Pocketful O’ Stories and present the work my co-authors have put together.”

Speaking on the launch of Engage Pocketful O’ Stories 3.0, Sameer Satpathy, Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC, said, “Since the inception of ITC Engage Pocketful O’ Stories in 2018, the brand has built a connect with its young consumers through the language of love and playful romance. The overwhelming response on the campaign crafted in association with one of India’s leading authors Durjoy Dutta, has been a testament to the authenticity of the micro tales & has helped establish storytelling as a foundation in brand Engage’s communication strategy. While Engage has been an exemplar in product innovation with the recent launch of Engage L’amante Click and Brush Fragrance, Engage Pocketful O’ Stories continues to expand the world of love for the brand.”

Being brand ambassador of ITC Engage, Tara Sutaria said, “The pandemic changed the way we love, date and maintain relationships but it has kept romance in itself unchanged. The lockdown gave lovers time to pay close attention and nurture their relationships like never before. This book gives us a glimpse of the experiences that some couples, and those looking for love, had during that time and how they kept their romance unlocked and alive. As a lover of love and all that it brings, I am so happy to be associated with Pocketful O’ Stories as it celebrates love stories from all parts of India.”

Engage Pocketful O’ Stories 3.0 is now available at all leading book stores and online at Amazon and Flipkart.

