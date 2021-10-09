ITC Ltd.’s Candyman Fantastik chocolaty tornado to take Kolkata by storm this Durga Puja

Candyman Fantastik, one of the leading confectionary brand known to delight consumers with its delicious chocolaty offerings is all set to welcome pandal visitors at Naktala Udyan Sangha Pandal this year. As the city celebrates Durga Puja, the most anticipated festival in the region, the brand aspires to present people with a refreshing yet a memorable experience of a magnificent Chocolaty Tornado Installation. Through this activation, the brand endeavours to enliven the experience of being inside a chocolaty tornado, similar to taking a bite from a Candyman Fantastik chocostick.

The Chocolaty Tornado Installation at Naktala Udyan Sangha Pandal has been reimagined to deliver a multi-sensorial (4D) experience of being inside a chocolaty tornado. The idea is to delight the person walking through the chocolaty tornado and experience the deliciousness. Through this activation, Candyman Fantastik endeavours to showcase its unique proposition of deliciously abundant choco-crème inside crunchy wafer-stick bringing fun and excitement to the consumers’ life.

Mr. Anuj Rustagi – Chief Operating Officer – Chocolates, Confectionary, Coffee and New Categories – Food Division, ITC Ltd. said “Kolkata will be celebrating Durga Puja with a lot of enthusiasm this year. Candyman Fantastik’s unique chocolaty tornado installation will add to the excitement of the attendees visiting Naktala Udyan Sangha pandal and enable them to have the chocolaty sensation with a 4D experience.”

To augment this, Candyman Fantastik is further launching a 360-degree integrated campaign around ‘Fantastik Chocolaty Tornado’ through multimedia platforms like digital, influencers etc. The ‘Fantastik Chocolaty Tornado’ will be live from October 8th to October 14th 2021.