ITC Ltd.’s Candyman Fantastik delights consumers in Kolkata with a first of its kind ‘Fantastik Chocolaty Tornado’ experience

After a successful start with its Chocolaty Tornado Installation Candyman Fantastik ramped up its campaign further to engage consumers at the Naktala Udayan Sangha pandal. The brand engaged with approximately 50 lakh consumers through a 360-degree integrated campaign planned and activated through multimedia platforms creating a lot of interest amidst pandal visitors. The Chocolaty Tornado Installation at Naktala Udyan Sangha Pandal had been reimagined to deliver a multi-sensorial (4D) experience of being inside a chocolaty tornado. The idea was to enthrall people walking through the chocolaty tornado and experiences the deliciousness.

Eminent celebrities like Actress Monami Ghosh and Actress Ditipriya Roy along with YouTube sensation, The Bong Guy posted videos of their own, experiencing the chocolaty tornado both inside the installation and by biting into the delicious Candyman Fantastik chocostick. More than 100 winners through social media contest & on-ground activities were gratified with a special AR based T-shirts from Candyman Fantastik. Through this activation, Candyman Fantastik brought to life its unique proposition of deliciously abundant choco-crème inside a crunchy wafer-stick that’ brings so much fun and excitement to its consumers.

Mr. Anuj Rustagi – Chief Operating Officer – Chocolates, Confectionary, Coffee and New Categories – Food Division, ITC Ltd. said “It was a real delight to witness the zeal and enthusiasm of the people of Bengal during Durga Puja this year. It is our constant endeavour to generate excitement and enhance our engagement with consumers and with this 4D experience of the chocolaty tornado, Candyman Fantastik brought alive its unique proposition. It was extremely heartening to see the overwhelming response and love we got from consumers on-ground as well as on social media platforms.’’

Campaign Link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-IwRXpXUu8