ITC Ltd. Sunfeast All Rounder inspires Kolkata’s women to find the All Rounder within

Sunfeast All Rounder, the brand that celebrates the diverse roles of women and their immeasurable contributions in society paid an inimitable tribute to Maa Durga with an 8ft tall figurine of Maa Durga at Chetla Agrani Puja Pandal. The unique installation was created using Sunfeast All Rounder potato biscuits. To create this never-before-seen installation, the brand collaborated with ace artist Ankita Banerjee and her students at Bhoomi Foundation.

The women of today embody all the special attributes of Maa Durga. They are nurturing, protective, strong and agents of empowerment & prosperity for those around them. Sunfeast All Rounder chose to celebrate these qualities with a special tribute to Maa Durga symbolizing the inimitable feminine force. Through its collaboration with woman artisans, the brand offered a tribute of All Rounder by All Rounders.

Through a digital campaign spanning Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube, Sunfeast All Rounder brought the experience of the Sunfeast All Rounder Pujo and the story behind it to homes across Kolkata. The brand augmented the story of these artisans through a short video that offered a behind-the-scenes look at the vision, the motivation and skill that goes into each such creation.

Link to the film:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RGt42TnQ2jc

Mr. Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited, said “We at Sunfeast All Rounder celebrate the All Rounder women around us and seek to inspire a generation of women across Kolkata to find the All Rounder within them. Through this exceptional installation, wehave received unparalleled consumer love and attention.This has inspiredus to continue elevatingourproduct offerings and to consistently reinforce our message of appreciation for the All Rounders in our country.”

As of 13th Oct, the story of the Maa Durga murti made of All Rounder, by All Rounders has already reached ~1.7 mn people in Kolkata during Durga Puja.