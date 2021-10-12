ITC Ltd. Sunfeast All Rounder pays tribute to Maa Durga in collaboration with the women artisans of Kolkata

This Durga Puja, the Sunfeast All Rounder Pujo at Chetla unveils a tribute to Maa Durga like no other via an 8ft tall figurine of Maa Durga using Sunfeast All Rounder potato biscuits. Sunfeast All Rounder celebrates the women of today and wants to shine a light on some of the women whose work behind the scenes enable the streets of Kolkata to be adorned with thousands of idols each year. This vision materialized through a fascinating collaboration with women artisans of the city.

The women of today embody all the special attributes of Maa Durga. They are nurturing, protective, strong and agents of empowerment & prosperity for those around them. Sunfeast All Rounder chooses to celebrate these qualities with a special tribute to Maa Durga symbolizing the inimitable feminine force. Through its collaboration with women artisans, the brand offers a tribute of All Rounder by All Rounders. The brand further plans to amplify the story of these artisans through films that capture their background, their craft, and their experience with this project. In this way, the brand seeks to offer audiences a behind-the-scenes look at the vision, the motivation and skill that goes into each such creation. Through this installation, the brand celebrates the All Rounder women around us and seeks to inspire a generation of women across Kolkata to find the All Rounder within them.

Elaborating on the thought, Mr. Ali Harris Shere, Chief Operating Officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC Limited shared, “We at Sunfeast All Rounder celebrate the multi-faceted contributions of women in society. The figurine of Maa Durga at the Sunfeast All Rounder Pujo, and the stories of the women behind it lend credence to our thought. We join the people of Kolkata in paying tribute to Maa Durga this festive season and ask them to celebrate the All Rounder women around us.”

This unique installation will be on display between October 9 and October 15, 2021 at the Sunfeast All Rounder Pujo at Chetla. Through a digital campaign spanning Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube, Sunfeast All Rounder will bring this experience and the story behind it to homes across Kolkata.