ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar’s Independence Day offer of paying 75% of the bill amount if accompanied by a guest aged 75 years or more

By: Mahiyan Chakrabarti

This Independence Day, ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar is coming up with a special culinary offer of paying 75% of the bill amount, if accompanied by a guest aged 75 years or more, valid on 13-15th August 2022.

Grand Market Pavilion at ITC Royal Bengal offers a selection of local delicacies, unexplored cuisines from the North East India, dishes from Kitchens of India and our signature kebaberie creates a one of a kind serendipity. Savour the artisanal, the sweet and the subtle at the dessert studio, an experience like no other. Savours dishes like Trio Spinach Ricotta Stuffed Ravioli, Saffron Matter Pulao, Exotic Veg and Water Chestnut Dumpling, Trio Pomme Douphinoise, Saag Ghost, Murgh Korma, Macchi Amritsari Masala, Oven Roasted Jerk Spiced Chicken in Red wine Juice to name a few. Curated Buffet offering with Welcome Drink (Non-Alcoholic) at INR 1947 + taxes per guest. On 15th August, 2022, Brunch will be available from 1pm to 3:30 pm, and Dinner from 7pm to 11.30pm.

At Eden Pavilion, ITC Sonar, one can experience the incredible flavours and diversity of Indian Cuisine as the celebration of India’s 75th year of Independence with a culinary ode to this beautiful nation. The Buffet is priced at INR 1947+taxes per guest. On 15th August, 2022, Brunch will be available from 1pm to 3:30 pm, and Dinner from 7pm to 11.30pm. The dishes include Malai Paneer Tikka, Veg Cantonese Chow, Kashmiri Aloo Dum, Vegetable Lasagne, Doi Chingri, Macher Kalia Kismis Diye, Gushtaba and Chicken Chettinad to name a few.

One can experience the spirit of joy and celebration, delivered to their doorstep, and celebrate Independence Day with ITC’s award-winning delicacies from “Gourmet Couch by ITC Hotels” and signature preparations from the “Biryani & Pulao Collection”.

Gourmet Couch by ITC Hotels is a distinctive menu collection showcasing their culinary legacy, bringing the finest cuisine offerings from signature brands and award winning kitchens at ITC Hotels. The dishes include Dum Pukht Biryani, Dal Bukhara, Tandoori Aloo, Murgh Khurchan, Mapo Tofu and Fish in the repertoire to name a few.

Biryani & Pulao Collection brings together a fine curation of authentic recipes and culinary classics perfected by ITC’s master chefs for one’s dining pleasure. Deeply woven into the country’s culinary heritage, these delectable preparations showcase India’s deep rooted relations with rice, culminating into an exceptional repertoire of regional variants and culinary styles capturing the essence of their locale. Each Biryani (chicken, seafood, mutton or vegetarian) is an ideal meal for one with a choice of either Mirch Baingan ka Salan or any one of the three raitas, which are Anar Kheera Raita or Onion Pachadi or Sarson Raita. One can complete their meal with one of India’s most popular desserts, from the Dum Pukht kitchen, the signature “Shahed-E-Jaam”, with ITC’s compliments. The menu comes with dietary indicators, enabling diners to pre-advice on allergy ingredients. They can enjoy delicacies like Nimona Mirch Pulao, Keema Pulao, Gosht Bohri Biryani Metiabruz Biryani and Bibi ka Murgh Pulao to name a few.

The Pay 75% offer on all food delivery and takeaway orders placed on the ITC Hotels App using the multi-use promo code PAY75, is available from 13th August to 15th August, 2022.